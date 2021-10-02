Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,456 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,456 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.57 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

