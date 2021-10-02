Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,343 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

AVAL stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.