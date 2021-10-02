Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $83.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.75 million and the lowest is $81.70 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $311.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.