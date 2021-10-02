Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $1,771,000.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00.

Concentrix stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 183,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,253. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

