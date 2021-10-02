Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $203.70. 3,016,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

