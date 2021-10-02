Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 40,987,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,601,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.