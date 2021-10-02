Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,162. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

