Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,660 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 12,553,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.