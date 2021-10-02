Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

