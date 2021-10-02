Compound Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209.46 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Compound has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $209.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $346.71 or 0.00720985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

