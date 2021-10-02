Comparing Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stifel Financial and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 1.95 $503.47 million N/A N/A Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stifel Financial and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 1 3 2 0 2.17 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus target price of $70.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 16.07% 19.48% 2.65% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

