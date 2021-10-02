Comparing Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Motorsport Games and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 13.21 -$1.76 million ($0.25) -56.60 Cango $314.55 million 1.92 $516.40 million $3.40 1.18

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Motorsport Games and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.01%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Cango.

Summary

Cango beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

