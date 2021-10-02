Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,519. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

