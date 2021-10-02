Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 200,000 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.20% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

