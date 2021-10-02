Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $152.44 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

