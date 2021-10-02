Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

