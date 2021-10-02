Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.87 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $488,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

