Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

