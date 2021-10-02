Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $4,190,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.