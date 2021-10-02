Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 291,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $474.51 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

