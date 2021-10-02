Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $6,412,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter.

RQI opened at $15.19 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

