Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $127.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

