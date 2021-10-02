Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 69.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,249,000 after buying an additional 1,546,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

