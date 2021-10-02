Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Xylem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

