Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

