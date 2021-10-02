Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after purchasing an additional 769,257 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 146,521 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $27.63 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

