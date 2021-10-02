Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,146 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,863,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 483,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

JCI opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

