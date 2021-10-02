Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 16,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

