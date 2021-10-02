Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Shares of FIX stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

