Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $48.25 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 219.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1,946.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

