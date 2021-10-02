Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXP. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

