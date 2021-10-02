Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.63.
NASDAQ COIN opened at $231.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.96. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
