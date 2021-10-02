Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.63.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $231.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.96. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

