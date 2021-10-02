Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PSF opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

