Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $65,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

