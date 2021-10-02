Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 29th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.