Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 29th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
UTF opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
