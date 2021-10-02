Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lowered by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

CTSH opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

