Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9535 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

