CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,665 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

