CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 255541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.35.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

