ClinTex CTi 1-Day Volume Tops $458,357.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $458,357.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars.

