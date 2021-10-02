Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.46 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
