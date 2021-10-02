Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

