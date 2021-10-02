Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

