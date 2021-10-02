Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 190,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 930,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 218,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 397,809 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

