Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.55 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average of $244.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.