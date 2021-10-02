Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $173.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

