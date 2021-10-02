Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $333.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

