Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

