Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.22. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

