City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,300 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 452,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.28. 198,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,706. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

