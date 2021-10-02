City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells £74,640.50 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 13,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £74,640.50 ($97,518.29).

LON CLIG opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £276.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. City of London Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 522.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

